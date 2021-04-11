Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,325,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in VeriSign by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VeriSign by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,704,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.