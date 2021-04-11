Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.