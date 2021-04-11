Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 250 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $497.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.01 and a 200-day moving average of $401.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

