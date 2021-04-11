Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $70.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

