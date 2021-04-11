Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $251.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

