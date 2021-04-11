TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $88,131.74 and $6,491.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

