TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 983,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 936,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

