Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

