Tellor Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.93 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $78.63 or 0.00131606 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $120.93 million and approximately $62.95 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,613,883 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,059 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.