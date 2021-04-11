Telos (TLOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Telos has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

