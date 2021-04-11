TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of TELUS worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.