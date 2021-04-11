Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 2.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold 239,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,352 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

