Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.96.

TCEHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tencent has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $761.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.