Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
NYSE:TME opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.