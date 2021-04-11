Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.