Tendies Market Cap Reaches $952,213.77 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $952,213.77 and approximately $685,452.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,603 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,603 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

