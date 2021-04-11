TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Hits $485,136.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. TENT has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $485,136.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00368185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00207638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00127609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006193 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001850 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,308,020 coins and its circulating supply is 34,230,928 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

