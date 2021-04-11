TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, TenX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $29.59 million and $6.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

