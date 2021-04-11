Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Cap of $135.89 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and $11.69 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

