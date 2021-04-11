Terracoin Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 56% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $546,714.05 and $1,875.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.01150588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.54 or 0.00451245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

