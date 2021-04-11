Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $713,701.80 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $713,701.80 and $852.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,627.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.02 or 0.01155543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00460515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

