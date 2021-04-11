TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $59.12 million and $110,748.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00296072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.00736910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.78 or 0.99548303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.00794237 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,056,986,127 coins and its circulating supply is 66,056,257,019 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

