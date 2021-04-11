TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $33.25 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006024 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,748,590,037 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.