Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Tether has a total market cap of $44.46 billion and $107.84 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 44,424,922,421 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

