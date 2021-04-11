Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

