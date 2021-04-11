Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $6.64 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Tezos has a market cap of $5.09 billion and $635.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00011111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025447 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 766,090,021 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.