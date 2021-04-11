The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.10 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $118.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

