The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

