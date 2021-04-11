The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.36. 12,255,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,021. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

