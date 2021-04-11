The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Clorox worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

