The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target to $49.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

