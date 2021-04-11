The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Target Price to $9.85

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.05 to $9.85 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 944,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

