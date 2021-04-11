The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $262.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

