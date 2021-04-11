The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $180.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

