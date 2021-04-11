The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hexavest Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

