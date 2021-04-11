The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $440.75 million and approximately $89.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00226410 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.