The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.