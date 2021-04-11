The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,186 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Travelers Companies worth $67,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

