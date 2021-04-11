The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

