The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

WU stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

