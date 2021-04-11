THEKEY Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $22.19 million and $1.14 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008299 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

