Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

