Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,818,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $478.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.18 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.