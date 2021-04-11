Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.47 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $41.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00385921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

