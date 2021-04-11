THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.45 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and approximately $258.78 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

