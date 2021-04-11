Thisoption (TONS) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.