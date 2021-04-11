THORChain Price Tops $11.02 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $95.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

