ThoreCoin (THR) Price Up 4.5% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $43,844.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $11,623.87 or 0.19464622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00295140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00738069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.24 or 0.99655533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.00792355 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

