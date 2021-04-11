ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.12 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $9.55 million and $81,912.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00297129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00735203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.38 or 0.99539754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00783435 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

