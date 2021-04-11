ThreeFold Price Up 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $42,872.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00295209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.26 or 0.00717116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.19 or 0.99678238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00804723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018137 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.