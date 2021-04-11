Thrive Token Trading 614.5% Higher This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 614.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $432,272.47 and $4.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

